Professor Jennifer L. Adams, who teaches about relationship communication at DePauw University, has published a book about finding hundreds of love letters between an Indiana couple from the 1930s and how she researched their lives for over a decade to find their only descendant.
Lillian Friedman of Lafayette, Indiana and Harold Kurtin of Mount Vernon, New York were Jewish-American students at Purdue University in 1931 when they fell in love and wrote hundreds of letters to each other during semester breaks. When they eloped in 1934, they left their letters in the attic of Friedman’s family home where they remained through multiple owners of the house for over 60 years when Adams found them as a renter.
The book weaves together Friedman and Kurtin’s love letters with sections of “autoethnographic reflection,” a method of deep reflection similar to memoir, that describe the author’s experiences. Reading the letters is a window into the very private world of two young, well-educated people who lived their lives against the backdrop of the Jazz Age, the Great Depression and Prohibition. The letters describe in detail what life was like nearly 100 years ago for this Purdue couple, who write about discrimination, abortion and suicide in addition to their feelings and hopes for the future.
The author tells the story of finding the letters and explores the romantic relationship that unfolds within them. The author also advocates for the lost art of letter writing.
The book is available on Amazon and all places books are sold. Adams welcomes requests for interviews or presentations about this incredible story about love, relationships and letters.
Adams is an award-winning communication educator with over 20 years of experience teaching people how to communicate with others professionally and personally. She is currently a professor of interpersonal communication and rhetoric at DePauw University in Greencastle.
She also conducts workshops about letter writing as a form of slow communication to help relieve digital weariness. When not researching old documents, she enjoys restoring the 1831 homestead she owns with her husband and spending time with their family of dogs.
