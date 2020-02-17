Indiana attorney general's future in question if suspended

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill arrives for a hearing at the state Supreme Court at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. A 60-day law license suspension is being recommended for Hill after allegations that he grabbed the buttocks of state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, and inappropriately touched three other women during a party. The recommendation filed Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, with the state Supreme Court puts the Republican Hill's ability to remain as state government's top lawyer in jeopardy as he must have a law license to hold the position. It wasn't immediately clear how a temporary suspension would affect his status. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)