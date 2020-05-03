Indiana Arts Commission to host webinars for the arts community

The Indiana Arts Commission is offering the webinar “Defining (And Re-Defining) Your Value with Minerva Financial Arts (For Artists)” from 3 to 4 p.m. May 6 on Zoom.
The online session is part of the commission’s “Persevering: The Arts and COVID-19 Webinar Series.”
“The COVID-19 public health crisis is impacting how we work in significant ways,” the commission says on its website at in.gov/arts. Navigating the changes and restrictions continue to be a challenge.
As the state’s proponent for the arts and their impact in our communities, the commission is bringing the arts community together to rally and support each other in these statewide conference calls to share information, resources and best practices.
Visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYtdOqsrj0pGtwnyozIRVl5j3feAJXGy-Ja to register for the webinar.
The IAC will offer another webinar, "Building a Portfolio Career with Minerva Financial Arts (For Artists)," from 3 to 4 p.m. May 13.
"'I just need more money' isn’t a business plan, even though it can seem like the simplest solution to financial woes," the commission says. "In this webinar, we’ll review the portfolio career framework to match your own strengths with opportunities to monetize those strengths. After all, diversifying your income — that is, earning income from a variety of activities — can protect your earning strategy throughout the year."
Visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMucOCvrTwtGN01HyNBWIYW3Z_niZ7Sa8iF to register for the webinar.
Visit www.in.gov/arts/3254.htm to view recordings of previous webinars.
