The Indiana Arts Commission has awarded the Swope Art Museum $16,956 for annual operating support in 2023-24.
The grant is part more than $3.4 million awarded statewide through the Arts Organization Support and Arts Project Support programs.
"This represents an important investment by the people of Indiana in the Swope and its outreach to the citizens of the Wabash Valley," said Fred J. Nation, the Swope's executive director, who expressed gratitude for the grant to the General Assembly and Gov. Eric Holcomb for their support.
"The projects and organizations selected to receive funding strengthen our state," said Anne Penny Valentine, chair of the Indiana Arts Commission.
The Swope is Indiana's first nationally accredited art museum and has a mission to collect, preserve and share American art to engage a diverse audience. Admission is free. The Swope, 25 S. Seventh St., Terre Haute, is open open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.