The Indiana Arts Commission recently announced that $3,431,351 had been awarded to 414 nonprofits to fund arts projects and organizations around the state through the Arts Organization Support and Arts Project Support grant programs.
Arts Organization Support grants provide annual operating support for the ongoing artistic and administrative functions of eligible arts organizations. Arts Project Support grants provide funding to Indiana 501©3 nonprofit organizations and public entities for a specific arts project or arts activities.
Arts Illiana, a regional arts partner with the IAC, administers the two grant programs on behalf of the commission for a six-county region that includes Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties. Sixteen arts organizations and/or arts providers were awarded funding in this region.
Arts Organization Support funding recipients include Arts Spaces-Wabash Valley Outdoor Sculpture Collection; Community Theatre of Clay County; Community Theatre of Terre Haute; Covered Bridge Art Gallery; Putnam County Playhouse; Sheldon Swope Art Museum; Terre Haute Community Band; Terre Haute Symphony Association; and The Castle (Putnam County).
Arts Project Support funding recipients include DePauw University School of Music; Greencastle Arts Council; Indiana State University Community School of the Arts; Indiana State University School of Music; Linda Luebke Strings Festival; Rose-Hulman Performing Arts Series; and 14th & Chestnut Community Center.
Additionally, Arts Illiana was awarded Arts Organization Support and Regional Arts Partner Support from the IAC.
