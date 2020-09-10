Indiana American Water has lifted the boil water advisory affecting approximately 500 customers on the north side of Terre Haute.
The precautionary boil water advisory was issued while water sampling in the area was being conducted and analyzed following a main break on Tuesday morning.
Water sample results confirmed that water in the distribution system meets all federal and state regulatory standards for drinking water. Affected Indiana American Water customers north of East Haythorne Avenue in Terre Haute no longer need to boil their tap water.
Additional information on boil water alerts is available at http://bit.ly/2xLjq53
