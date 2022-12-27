Terre Haute movie fans hoping to see ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ were probably feeling a little blue Tuesday night after their plans were washed away.
The AMC movie theater closed due to a water main break near South Third Place behind JC Penney.
Nine businesses in the area were affected, according to Joe Loughmiller, Indiana American spokesperson.
As of around 8 p.m., Indiana American workers shut down that section of main, so the nine businesses “will be without water service until the main is repaired later this evening and will be under a precautionary boil water advisory until sample results are in tomorrow [Wednesday],” Loughmiller said.
The company received a report about 3 p.m. and was onsite by 5 p.m.
Nine businesses were impacted, and at least one, the AMC 12 movie theater, was not open to movie-goers early Tuesday evening.
“We sent a notice telling them [businesses] we have an interruption of service,” Loughmiller said.
Depending on what workers find, “They might be able to get it repaired and back in full service yet [Tuesday] evening, by midnight,” Loughmiller said.
Among the movies playing at the theater was ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ which is the nation’s No. 1 movie for the second week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.