Indiana American Water announced this afternoon it is making emergency repairs on a broken water main that affects homes between 25th and 29th Streets and a block on either direction of Franklin Street.

Residents in the area may experience an interruption in service or low water pressure.

Repairs began at 3 p.m. and are expected to take four to six hours to complete.

Residents also are under a boil advisory for 24 hours, in which any water to be used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a boil for three minutes.

Water is acceptable for bathing, washing, and other common uses. Residents will be notified when the boil order has been lifted.

For more information, call 800-492-8373. To see a map of the affected area, go to https://amwater.com/inaw/alerts

