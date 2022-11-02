Indiana American Water announced this afternoon it is making emergency repairs on a broken water main that affects homes between 25th and 29th Streets and a block on either direction of Franklin Street.
Residents in the area may experience an interruption in service or low water pressure.
Repairs began at 3 p.m. and are expected to take four to six hours to complete.
Residents also are under a boil advisory for 24 hours, in which any water to be used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a boil for three minutes.
Water is acceptable for bathing, washing, and other common uses. Residents will be notified when the boil order has been lifted.
For more information, call 800-492-8373. To see a map of the affected area, go to https://amwater.com/inaw/alerts
