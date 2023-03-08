Indiana American Water is making emergency repairs this afternoon on East Springhill Drive due to a water main break.
The affected area extends from around South 11th Street to just east of McDaniel Road, and those living in the affected area may experience a service interruption or low water pressure. An area north and south of East Springhill Dr. also is affected.
According to Indiana American spokesman Joe Loughmiller, a contractor was doing boring work that struck an 8-inch water main near the intersection of 12th Street and East Springhill Dr.
"A contractor working on our behalf is on site right now working to excavate the area and to make repairs to the water main," Loughmiller said. "There is a single feed to this area from the west, so there are approximately 540 customers affected by the outage at this point. We anticipate having service restored by approximately 8 p.m. this evening."
Those affected are under a boil water advisory for 24 hours. Any water to be used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for three minutes.
Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses.
"You will be notified when the boil order has been lifted," according to an Indiana American emergency alert.
"If you are a landlord and water service is in your name, please inform your tenants so they are aware of this impact to their water service," the alert states.
For more information or to see a map of the affected area please go to Indianaamwater.com and click on 'Alerts'.
