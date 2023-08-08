Indiana American Water has begun its annual maintenance program in the Terre Haute area, which includes flushing fire hydrants and a temporary change in water treatment.
The work began Monday and runs through Sept. 22, the company said in a notice to customers.
The company said customers may experience a slight drop in water pressure or some discolored water for a short period. If your water is discolored, run the cold water taps only at the lowest level of the house for about 3 to 5 minutes until the water runs clear, the company advises. It also says refrain from doing laundry while water is discolored.
Indiana American also said it will switching treatment to a form of chlorine known as free chlorine, which does not contain ammonia. This stronger disinfectant is typically used by water utilities when flushing water mains and fire hydrants.
If you have a health care need that requires purified or filtered water, you should reach out to your healthcare provider with any questions.
During the temporary treatment change, customers may experience a more noticeable chlorine taste or odor in their water. Indiana American says this is no reason for concern and is due to the switch in chlorine types.
The company also advises, "In keeping with American Water's focus on safety for both customers and employees, please do not approach our crews while they work."
For more information or to see a map of affected areas, go to Indianaamwater.com or call 800-492-8373.
