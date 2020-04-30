Indiana American acquires Riley wastewater system

Indiana American Water has acquired the town of Riley's wastewater system.
Indiana American announced the acquisition Wednesday in a news release from company President Matt Prine.
It acquired the Riley wastewater systems for $1,545,000. The deal was approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission in March and closed by the company and the town on Wednesday.
The Riley system will be incorporated into the company’s Terre Haute district, which currently serves about 72,000 residents. The purchase adds about 460 wastewater customers to the company’s customer base, which represents a population of more than 1,240 residents.
“The acquisition of this system will help hold rates down for Riley customers over the long term as needed investments are made and also provide access to operations and capital management water professionals and a number of customer service options and payment methods,” said Prine. “Indiana American Water already provides water service to Riley and several nearby communities, so this allows us to bring greater efficiencies to customers in Riley and across Indiana.”
Said Riley Town Council President Clayton White, “Our town has other pressing priorities and lacks the technical expertise or resources to continue running a sewer utility, especially given increasing environmental regulations.”
“This acquisition will help us to address these concerns while also providing future rate stability by keeping our sewer rates lower than they would have been under municipal ownership, making needed improvements to the system and generating additional property tax revenues."
