Indiana Air Guard general gets second star

A Former 181st Intelligence Wing commander and long-time Racer was promoted to major general at a ceremony Tuesday at Indiana National Guard headquarters at Stout Field.
With the promotion, Maj. Gen. L. Kip Clark will serve as the senior Air National Guard adviser to the U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command. He will provide insight and advice on planning and integration of Air National Guard personnel within that command.
Clark joked during the ceremony that his accomplishments were only 10 percent him, maybe 11 percent on a good day, and that his friends, family and fellow service members drove him to excel, according to a news release.
“It’s humbling because what strikes me is the number of people over the years that have mentored me, counseled me…corrected me…supported me through my entire career," Clark said. "I am appreciative of the opportunity to serve in this role, not only as a major general but to serve the Air National Guard as the assistant to Air Force Special Operations Command.”
Prior to this new assignment, Clark served as the assistant adjutant general for the Indiana Air National Guard, advising the adjutant general on matters pertaining to the 2,000 Indiana Airmen, state employees and contractors at the 122nd Fighter Wing and 181st Intelligence Wing.
Additionally, he served as the Air National Guard assistant to the director of operations, U.S. Air Force in Europe and U.S. Air Forces in Africa. Clark also served as the Air National Guard assistant to the commander for the 25th Air Force and as the chief of staff for the Indiana Air National Guard.
Clark enlisted in the Indiana Air Guard in 1984 and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1987 after graduating the Air National Guard’s Academy of Military Science. He is a 1986 graduate of Indiana State University.
He began his flying career in the F-4E Phantom as a weapon systems operator in 1988 and in 1992 began flying F-16C Fighting Falcons. Clark has had multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.
While this promotion will take Clark away from the Indiana Air Guard, he will continue to work at the Indiana National Guard headquarters as a civilian government employee.
“I couldn’t be prouder of what Maj. Gen. Clark has achieved in the Indiana Air Guard, and I cannot think of anyone better for this position,” said Maj. Gen. Courtney P. Carr, Indiana National Guard adjutant general.
