Indiana adds nearly 1,100 COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Department of Health today announced that 1,079 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.
That brings to 78,632 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s totals.
A total of 2,906 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of eight over the previous day after corrections to the previous day’s total.
Another 207 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
As of today (Friday, Aug. 14), nearly 33 percent of ICU beds and nearly 80 percent of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 886,489 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 877,970 on Thursday.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Vigo County
In Vigo County as of mid-Friday afternoon, total confirmed cases were at 805, and total COVID-19 deaths in Vigo County stood at 13.
Total deaths from other causes but in people who also tested positive for Covid-19 were two. There is also one death presumed to be linked to COVID-19.
On its Facebook page, the Vigo Health Department said people ages 20-29 were proving the greatest number of new infections detected over the past three weeks (July 19 through Aug. 8.)
The age group does not group "does not have high rates of hospitalization or mortality, but it is important to note that with our at risk population local hospital numbers have gone up a bit," the health department said.
The department asks, "Please be mindful when out in public; wash your hands, wear a mask, social distance when possible, and stay home if you are sick. If you fall into the high risk population (age or underlying health issues) try to limit your risk by going out as little as possible."
