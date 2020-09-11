The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced the Indiana 46 Bridge over Indiana 641 nightly closures for this weekend have been canceled.
Once a new date is set by the contractor to place a thin deck overlay, it will be publicized.
This project was awarded to Weddle Brothers Highway Group LLC for $1,2 million. This project has been underway since July and has or will place a thin deck overlay on the following bridges:
• Indiana 641 over Feree Road;
• Indiana 641 over an unnamed tributary to Little Honey Creek, located 3.5 miles north of U.S. 41;
• Indiana 641 over Little Honey Creek;
• On Moyer Road over Indiana 641;
• Indiana 46 over Big Slough Creek, located just over 4 miles east of Indiana 159 in Clay County;
• Indiana 46 over Honey Creek located just over one mile west of Indiana 159.
• Old Indiana 63 over Hayworth Slough located over 5.5 miles north of Indiana 246
• Indiana 59 over Old Wabash/Erie Canal located over 5 miles south of Indiana246 in Clay County.
