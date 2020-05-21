The Indiana Department of Transportation today announced it has closed the right lane on Indiana 63 northbound between Bolton and Sanford roads due to an erosion control issue.
This safety measure will continue until a slide correction project begins this summer.
Contractor GeoStabilizaion International will begin slide correction work on Indiana 63 in Vigo County north of Terre Haute in late June or early July, weather permitting.
Crews will install a soil nail wall to stabilize the embankment after deterioration occurred just outside of the roadway shoulder..
Substantial rain and wet conditions have led to this geological slide and erosion issues along the roadway.
INDOT said it will continue to monitor this location to ensure the safety of the traveling public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.