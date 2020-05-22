The Indiana Department of Transportation today announced a closure on State Road 58 in Knox and Sullivan Counties for a drainage structure replacement.
Beginning on or around Monday, June 1, contractors will close Indiana 58 from about a mile east of U.S. 41 to just about a mile east of Indiana 159 through Carlisle and Freelandville. During this closure, crews will be replacing a drainage structure across the roadway between County Road 300 and Lime Crusher Road.
During the project, the road will be completely excavated and through traffic will not have access. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure. All others should use the official detour following Indiana 67, Indiana 550, and U.S. 41.
Work is expected to be complete by the end of June depending upon weather conditions. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.
