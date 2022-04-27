Indiana 46 closing in Clay County for bridge work

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced the Indiana 46 bridge over the Eel River in Clay County will close from Wednesday, May 4, to Friday, May 6, for repair work.This bridge is located about a half-mile west of west of Bowling Green.
INDOT maintenance crews will repair and level the reinforced concrete bridge approach slabs on both ends of the bridge and install a temporary asphalt wedge. This is due to settlement issues after the new bridge was built in 2019.
The official detour follows Indiana 46 to Indiana 59 to Indiana 246 to Indiana 46.
Two to three weeks after the repairs are completed, crews will be out again to place a permanent asphalt wedge on the bridge. This will not require a closure. Flaggers will be on site during this second operation.
INDOT reminds motorists to follow the posted work zone speed limit, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through a construction zone.
