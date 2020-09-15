The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the Indiana 46 Bridge over Indiana 641 will be closing Friday through Sunday.
The closure will begin after 9 p.m. each evening and reopen by 6 a.m. the following morning. This is for the contractor to place a thin deck overlay on the bridge.
This project was awarded to Weddle Brothers Highway Group LLC for $1,2 million. This project has been underway since July and has or will place a thin deck overlay on the following bridges:
• Indiana 641 over Feree Road;
• Indiana 641 over an unnamed tributary to Little Honey Creek, located 3.5 miles north of U.S. 41;
• Indiana 641 over Little Honey Creek;
• On Moyer Road over Indiana 641;
• Indiana 46 over Big Slough Creek, located just over 4 miles east of Indiana 159 in Clay County;
• Indiana 46 over Honey Creek located just over one mile west of Indiana 159;
• Old Indiana 63 over Hayworth Slough located over 5.5 miles north of Indiana 246;
• Indiana 59 over Old Wabash/Erie Canal located over 5 miles south of Indiana 246 in Clay County.
Work is expected to be completed at all locations by October 17.
