Indiana 42 bridge over Mill Creek closed

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced the Indiana 42 bridge over Mill Creek in Putnam County is closed until further notice. This is east of Cloverdale near South County Road 750 East.
A vehicle recently struck the bridge and caused damage. The bridge will remain closed until the necessary repairs are completed and the bridge is safe to reopen. Additional repair work also maybe needed in the future.
The official eastbound detour follows Indiana 42 to U.S. 231 to Interstate 70 to Little Point and back to Indiana 42. The westbound detour follows Indiana 42 at Little Point to I-70 to U.S. 231 back to Indiana 42.
INDOT will provide updates on the status of the bridge.
