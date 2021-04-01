With just two weeks until the April 15 submission deadline, only 40% of Hoosier students have completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, placing Indiana's completion rate behind 30 states.
FAFSA is the key to accessing a wide variety of financial aid and unlocking the door to education with the least amount of debt possible, according to INvestEd, a state-created nonprofit with more than 40 years’ experience helping Hoosier families file the FAFSA.
FAFSA is for students of all ages, including adults looking to upskill for new employment opportunities.
INvestEd is providing free, expert guidance so Hoosier students and families can complete the FAFSA application before it’s too late, according to an INvestEd news release.
“When families don’t complete the FAFSA, they’re often leaving money on the table,” said Bill Wozniak, INvestEd vice president of marketing.
Data for the Vigo County School Corp. indicates the district has an estimated FAFSA completion rate between 30 to 34% through March 19, according to the Federal Student Aid website.
INvestEd urges Hoosiers to keep the following in mind:
• Even if you aren’t sure about going to college, you should still file a FAFSA.
• The FAFSA determines your eligibility for both state of Indiana and federal financial aid, which includes work-study and education loans.
• A completed FAFSA form is required for many other scholarship applications from community organizations and colleges.
• Organize required materials ahead of time. You’ll need your Social Security number, federal income tax returns, W-2s, other income records and bank statements.
• You should never pay to submit the form or for help completing it.
INvestEd offers multiple ways for families to get help completing the FAFSA, including visiting investedindiana.org, e-mailing outreach@investedindiana.org or calling 317-715-9007 to get in touch with FAFSA experts.
