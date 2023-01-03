The Indiana Department of Transportation will conduct a public meeting regarding the Indiana 163 bridge improvement project in Vermillion County on Jan. 17 at South Vermillion High School, 800 Wildcat Drive, Clinton.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation will begin at 6 p.m.
The purpose of this project is to address the bridge's deteriorating conditions and non-standard lane and shoulder widths.
The proposed project will improve the bridge's overall condition, provide a minimum 27-ton load rating and improve the shoulder widths. The proposed improvements should extend the remaining life of the structure by a minimum of 30 years.
Due to the bridge's status as a 'Select' structure, INDOT must adhere to the federal processes and standards set by the Federal Highway Administration and the state historic preservation officer.
Currently, a one-way operation is the selected, preferred alternative under those federal mandates. Under this alternative, the project will rehabilitate the existing structure to address the structural condition and reduce the roadway to a single lane. The bridge will have one 11-foot wide travel lane with 4.2-foot wide shoulders and 1.4-foot wide concrete railings.
A signal and stop bar will be installed approximately 100 feet from either end of the bridge to maintain bi-directional travel. The bridge approaches will have two 11-foot wide travel lanes, 4.5-foot wide shoulders, and guardrails.
The project is located along Indiana 163 about 1.2 miles north of Indiana 71. Construction is anticipated to begin in the summer of 2024.
Environmental documentation and preliminary design information is available to view at:
- Clinton Public Library: 313 S. Fourth Street, Clinton, IN 47842
- INDOT Crawfordsville District Office: 41 West 300 North, Crawfordsville, IN 47933
- INDOT Website: https://www.in.gov/indot/about-indot/central-office/welcome-to-the-crawfordsville-district/
Copies of project documents can be mailed upon request by contacting INDOT Customer Service at 855-463-6848.
Public statements for the record will be taken as part of the public hearing procedure. Written comments may be submitted prior to the public hearing and within the comment period to Richard Gilyeat, INDOT Project Manager, Crawfordsville District Office, 41 W. 300 North, Crawfordsville, IN 47933 or email RGilyeat@indot.IN.gov. Comments should be postmarked Feb. 1 or earlier.
