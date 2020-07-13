The Indiana Department of Transportation today announced a road closure for Indiana 159 in Vigo County starting on or after Wednesday, July 15.
The road will be closed for a small structure replacement located just east of South Daugherty Street, which is east of Blackhawk, according to the DOT release. The road is expected to be closed through Aug. 13.
Drivers should seek an alternate route.The official detour will follow Indiana 46, Indiana 641, US 41, Indiana 246 and back.
The project, awarded to CLR Inc. for $1.7 million, also includes replacing small structures on Indiana 159 and on Indiana 157. Construction at all locations is scheduled for completion Oct. 15.
