Indiana 159 near Terre Haute to close May 1

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced Indiana 159 will close on or after May 1 about 20 miles southeast of Terre Haute, near the intersection of East French Drive and about 1.6 miles north of Indiana 246.
This will allow crews to replace aging, small drainage structures under Indiana 159. It is expected to reopen in early June. The official detour followsIndiana 246 to U.S. 41 to Indiana 641 to Indiana 46.
This project was awarded to E & B Paving LLC. for $2.2 million. The project also includes drainage work under Indiana 246,Indiana 157, Indiana 59 and U.S. 231.
Related closure:
Indiana 246 — Expected to close June 6, 2022
Indiana 157 — Expected to close July 11, 2022
Indiana 59 — Expected to close August 15, 2022
U.S. 231 — To be restricted to one lane on September 19, 2022
Work on each road will last for about one month, weather permitting.
