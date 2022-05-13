Indiana 159 closure starts May 23

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced Indiana 159 will close on or after May 23 for work on a large culvert near the intersection of Indiana 159 and East French Drive in Vigo County. This closure, 1.6 miles north from Lewis, is expected to last until June 23.
The official detour follows Indiana 46 in Riley, going north, to U.S. 641 to Indiana 41, going south, to Indiana 246 to Lewis.
This project was awarded to E & B Paving LLC for $2.2 million. The project also includes drainage work under Indiana 246, Indiana 157, Indiana 59 and U.S. 231.
