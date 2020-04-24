The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced the Indiana 157 Bridge over the Eel River in Owen County will close on or after May 1. This is for a deck replacement, and the state project also includes Terre Haute-area bridge work.
The scheduled completion date is Sept. 15. The detour uses Indiana 59 to Indiana 48 and back to Indiana 157.
This project also includes bridge deck overlays on the Indiana 63 northbound bridge over Brouilletts Creek, south of Clinton in Vermillion County, on the U.S. 150 bridges over the Wabash River near Terre Haute in Vigo County and on the I-74 and Indiana 63 ramps in Fountain County.
White Construction was awarded this contract for $4.6 million
INDOT reminds motorists to follow the posted work zone speed limit, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through a construction zone.
