The India Association of Terre Haute has donated $1,000 to pay off school lunch debt owed by families at two Vigo County School Corp. elementary schools.
Representatives of the association presented the funds at Dixie Bee Elementary. Dixie Bee and Deming Elementary will each receive $500, said Spardha Saroha, association president.
The association chose to help families with overdue lunch accounts "so they don't have to worry about it before Christmas," she said. Instead, the families can used the money they've saved on the holidays or to meet other needs.
The India Association chose Dixie Bee because "some of our kids have gone there," she said. It also was suggested to them that Deming Elementary was another school that could benefit.
"Every year the India Association helps different causes," said Saroha, the new association president. "This year, we wanted to really give directly to parents and to kids."
Among association members present at Dixie Bee was Dr. Kumar Gaurav, who presented the checks.
Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, said the donation "is incredibly generous. We love when our community steps up and provides this kind of support for our students."
He noted the school district is "very proud of our policy regarding school lunch, which is every child — regardless of balance, regardless of ability to pay, receives a hot tray lunch every day," he said. "We don't provide an alternative [lunch] for students who can't pay. We don't just give them a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, because that would be stigmatizing to the student."
The generous gift of the India Association "will provide relief to students and families at a time of year where many families are pressed for money. They [India Association] do so much for our community. We're really thankful to them," Riley said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.