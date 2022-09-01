Independent bookstores build community in Hoosier towns

July 10 marked the start of LGTBQ+ Pride Week in the Northern Indiana town of Goshen, and Fables Books, 215 S. Main St., was ready to help kick off the event.
They invited three writers to the store to read their work, sign books and talk writing and LGTBQ issues with readers. There was fiction and non-fiction writer Dawn Burns, poet Mary Catherine Harper, and J.R. Jamison, of Muncie, author of the memoir “Hillbilly Queer,” a story about growing closer to his politically opposite father on a road trip during the 2016 election.
The gathering was not unlike any other you might see at a locally-owned bookstore across the state of Indiana — a group of people discussing their recent book club read, a story time for children, even a Bible study.
Locally-owned bookstores, as it turns out, are community hubs. Not only is a bookstore a place for new ideas, education, exploration and adventure, but they grow strong roots in the towns and cities they call home.
According to Publishers Weekly, stores sold 825.7 million books in 2021, up from 757.9 million in 2020. The biggest sellers include young adult fiction, adult fiction and children's fiction.
Community love
Bookstore origin stories vary across the state but usually come down to two common threads: a love of books and community.
“Independent bookstores are important because they are typically run by people in the community,” said Brian Alford, who co-owns Between the Pages, 2350 N. Lebanon St., in Lebanon with his wife Cathy. “We participate in a lot of community events that a big box store just isn’t going to do because they are just a big corporation that is there to open their door. We are invested in the community and we really want to see it thrive and bring our own spin to it. Not just open a store every day and sell books.”
In Goshen, local bookstore Better World Books was going out of business. Kristin Saner was a former employee. She, along with several friends who also had retail experience at the store, reached out to the community to see if Goshen would welcome a new bookstore in its place.
The answer was a resounding yes.
So Saner and her colleagues (her husband Mark, Veronica and Gary Berkey and Brad Weirich) bought the business and renamed it Fables Books.
Being in the heart of downtown Goshen allows the bookstore to participate in First Friday. They stay open late and engage with the monthly theme. There are author talks, books and cocktails, there’s even a silent book club, the perfect set up for introverts, Saner said. Just bring a book and read with others.
Mickey’s, 624 Vincennes St., a bookstore and coffee shop in New Albany, recently celebrated their one year anniversary. It’s a small shop that has quickly branched out as an active member of the community.
Sunday, July 31, they held their first community exchange event, inviting local produce sellers, nonprofits, local businesses and more to open booths in in a vacant lot by the bookstore. It was an idea that grew out of their one year anniversary event. They chose to highlight other organizations and businesses in New Albany as part of the celebration.
“So many people were seen who never got the opportunity, and a lot of people are going now to these businesses and supporting the nonprofits,” said shop owner Mickey Ball.
New or used?
Walk into Chapter 2 Books, 107 E. Sycamore St. in Kokomo and there will be plenty of reading options to make a book lover smile. But if they knew there was a backroom filled with thousands of books that aren’t ready to sell, that might be pure torture.
“It takes a long time to process (used books),” said store owner Jennifer Marden.
Many of the state’s independent bookstores chose to start with used books.
“Particularly, cost-wise there is a little bit of advantage starting out with used books,” Marden said. “There are a lot of stores that do both. And we do a little bit of new with our local authors.”
Working with used books has several advantages, she said. A lot of the time people are just willing to donate them. This creates instant profit for the bookstore if those books sell. Then there is the ability to work with store credit.
Between the Pages also began with a focus on used books, however, they later decided to incorporate new books as well so they could have a good representation of both past and present releases in their inventory selection.
“We were kind of hesitant that the price would shock people because we went from used books that were in the three to six or seven dollars range to having hardback books that are $28 dollars,” said Alford. “We were worried that would shock some people. But they didn’t hesitate. They have actually been very receptive to it. It’s been a good addition to the bookstore.”
Book sales have soared over the past few years, both physically and digitally, thanks to the downtime the COVID pandemic created.
Not everyone has easy access to a bookstore, be it chain or local, however. Some smaller cities and towns have library options, but if someone wants to purchase a book, Amazon is the most likely option.
Jill Christman, a memoirist and Ball State professor, whose new book “If This Were Fiction: A Love Story in Essays” arrives Sept. 1, 2022, said purchasing online is the best option for her. She bypasses Amazon, however, and goes instead to BookShop.org.
BookShop.org launched in January 2020 and partners with independent bookstores. Customers may select a bookstore to support with their purchase, and that bookstore will receive a portion of the funds from each sale. If no bookstore is chosen, money will be added to a general fund and split between all the bookstores affiliated with the website.
BookShop.org says it has raised nearly $22 million for independent bookstores since it opened.
Many of the bookstores work to support local writers, hosting book signings and readings. Between the Pages hopes to go as far as creating a little in-store library so their customers can check out books and sample local and unknown authors, creating a try-before-you-buy option.
“There’s just something about a bookstore,” said Marden. “It’s not like ‘here’s another place to eat’ or whatever. I’ve had people say 'I feel like this is the hope for our community. This place is hope that we are gonna be OK.' There’s something about that knowledge, or idea that people are going to be OK if we can support a place like this.”
Commented
