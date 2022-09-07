Independent bookstore coming to 12 Points

John Cannaday was astonished by the attention one simple Facebook post received.
When Cannaday announced that he was bringing an independent bookstore to 12 Points, his post was seen by 27,000 people in 12 hours and launched an raft of interest. At this point, the Twelve Points Book Company exists on Thursdays in the neighborhood’s Creators Market and as a shop undergoing extensive renovations.
Cannaday’s aim is to have the brick-and-mortar concern’s grand opening on Small Business Saturday in November, preceded by a soft opening “to work the kinks out.”
Owning a bookstore has “been a dream of mine since I was a kid,” Cannaday said. “I’ve loved bookstores and I’ve been to bookstores all over the world. When I think about this space, I imagine ‘Cheers’ and Shakespeare and Co. in Paris, just an amalgam of those two.”
At the Creators Market, “I’m just [offering] some of my used books that I think would sell well, titles that are interesting and less expected,” he said. Examples include “Old Yeller,” a book by “Star Trek: Voyager” actress Kate Mulgrew and a copy of “The Paris Underground” published in the ‘40s. He has already sold Art Spiegelman’s “Maus” books. When the store opens, it will primarily focus on new books and current bestsellers.
Those who patronize Twelve Points Book Company at the Creators Market will receive a bookmark that will entitle them to a beverage discount on the store’s grand opening.
“I’ve been told I can’t give away alcohol, so it’s for a discounted drink,” he said with a laugh. He’s partnered with local breweries Afterburner and Terre Haute Brewing Company, as well as WaterTower Estates winery.
Cannaday recently moved back to Terre Haute after a decade away to be near his family. He has taught English in France, served as an ER and ICU nurse in Denver, and when COVID-19 struck, was a traveling nurse in places like Boston.
Upon his return, “I saw that 12 Points is going places and I wanted to be a part of it.”
Asked about influential books that made him a devout reader, Cannaday said, “About a million just flashed through my head. “ In elementary school, he said, he routinely checked out a book about Smokey the Bear. He added, “‘The Hobbit’ caused me to follow the Tolkien train all the way through ‘The Silmarillion.’” He soon became enamored with French literature.
Nowadays, “I gravitate towards historical biographies — some might consider that quite boring, but they read like fiction to me,” he said, adding that he’s also a big fan of John Steinbeck and Ernest Hemingway.
His bookstore will cater to a variety of tastes and interests. “If I was making a bookstore just for myself, no one would come to it,” he said.
To support independent businesses, Cannaday has some slightly unorthodox advice: “Shop wherever you are, walk if you can and call your mom.”
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
