Light up your July 4 with these Independence Day celebrations, although please note some events are pending the return of power after Thursday’s storm.
- Fairbanks Park’s annual party will begin with the Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta, benefiting Catholic Charities, at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Live music will be performed at the amphitheater at 8 p.m., followed by a fireworks display at approximately 10 p.m. Food vendors will be on hand throughout, beginning at 6 p.m. Alcohol and pets are not allowed. Rain date will be Wednesday, July 5.
- Sullivan County’s Lake Freedom Festival will be Saturday from 2-11 p.m. at Sullivan County Park, 990 E. Picnic Road in Sullivan. Among the attractions are bounce houses, vendors, a decorated golf cart parade at 2 p.m., a K-9 demonstration at 6 p.m., a performance by the Mullet Over Band at 8 p.m. and fireworks at dusk. Rodney Watts will perform Sunday at 8 p.m., and there will be a garden tractor pull Monday at 3 p.m.
- Griffin Bike Park’s Inaugural Freedom Feast will be Monday from 5 to 9 p.m. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch will be in attendance, and Sammy Lee Davis, the man who inspired the character of Forest Gump, will be keynote speaker. A dinner will celebrate the park’s completion. There will also be a silent auction. It all takes place at Operating Engineers Local 841 Hall, 6801 S. Highway 41. Tickets are $50 per individual or $500 for a corporate table at facebook.com/donate/238051155582633/.
- The Sycamore Winery will celebrate both Independence Day and its sixth anniversary Saturday from 6 to 11 p.m. at its location at 1320 Durkees Ferry Road in West Terre Haute. Live music will be provided by The Backwoods beginning at 7 p.m., and kids activities and food trucks will be plentiful. A fireworks show over the lake will begin around 10 p.m. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged, but no tents, fireworks or outside drinks will be allowed. More information at facebook.com/events/761200531919208.
- The Rotary Club of Brazil will host its 88th annual 4th of July celebration for four days at Forest Park on State Road 59 South of Brazil, 5 miles north of I-70. The midway will open at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday and 5:30 p.m. on Monday, with ride bracelets $30 every day except Monday, when they will be $25. On Saturday, No Fences, a Garth Brooks tribute band, will perform from 7-10 p.m. Sunday will offer country and gospel music from 4:30-6 p.m. and patriotic music from the Brazil Concert Band from 7:30-9 p.m. The Big Fun Band will play Monday at 7 p.m.
- Sack races will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, followed by music by the Avey Grouws Band from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 10:05 p.m. Raffle tickets will be on sale throughout, with the winner of a $10,000 prize being announced Tuesday at 11 p.m.
- Raccoon Lake State Recreation Area’s fireworks show will be Saturday at 10 p.m. at 1588 S. Raccoon Parkway in Rockville. Viewing the spectacle by boat, from the dam or from private docks and seawalls is encouraged.
- Pacesetter Sports will present its annual series of mile races Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. The six heats commence a mile north of the Indiana State University Stadium on Brown Boulevard, and finishes at the Stadium grounds. Registration has ended.
