Incumbents handily defeated challengers for the local Indiana state representative races Tuesday night.
With 67.5% of Indiana votes counted, Indiana’s Secretary of State announced that House District 42 incumbent, Republican Alan Morrison led Democratic challenger Mark Spelbring 10,833 (69.6%) to 4,739 (30.4%). Morrison was destined to be elected to his sixth consecutive term.
“It’s always extremely gratifying and humbling when you win an election, whether it’s by a little or more,” Morrison said. “The fact that people put their trust in me always means a lot. I’m very happy.”
The budget will be the main focus next year in the Statehouse, and the energy committee, which Morrison sat upon last session, presented its recommendations for bringing Indiana energy policy into the 21st century.
House District 46’s Republican incumbent Bob Heaton led Democratic challenger Kurtis Cummings with 67.5% of the vote counted, 9,359 (69.2%) to 4,174 (30.8%). Heaton has been in the position since 2010.
Likewise, District 45’s Bruce Borders beat Independent challenger Cody Alsman 12,481 (68.3%) to 5,797 (31.7%), although Alsman was left off the ballot in three Vigo County precincts and was not on early voting ballots. Borders has served District 45 since 2014 after previously holding the post from 2004-2012.
District 43’s race was a little tighter, with Democratic incumbent Tonya Pfaff of Terre Haute holding a slight lead over Republican challenger Andrew McNeil. With 25,394 votes in Vigo County counted out of approximately 26,800, she led McNeil 7,988 (57.23%) to 5,970 (42.77%). This would be Pfaff’s third consecutive term.
District 38’s State Senator Jon Ford ran unopposed and received 7,625 votes with 67.5% of the ballots counted. He has served since 2014.
In the race for District 8’s U.S. Representative, Republican incumbent Larry Bucshon outpaced his rivals, Democrat Ray McCormick and Libertarian Andrew Horning. With 67.5% of the vote counted, Bucshon had 105,951 votes (68.6%) to McCormick’s 44,333 (28.7%) and Horning’s 4,248 (2.7%).
