Democrat incumbent Vicki Weger will face Republican Ryan J. Cummins in the November general election for the District 3 seat on the Vigo County Council.
Weger defeated fellow Democrat David Hoopingarner 1,212 to 805 in votes cast in Tuesday’s primary election.
Election results are unofficial until certified by the Vigo County Election Board on May 17.
Weger, 76, was first elected in a party caucus to fill a vacancy in October 2017, then won the general election in 2018. She is now seeking her second full term on the council.
Cummins, 66, defeated fellow Republican Ben Pence 577 to 460.
Cummins is co-owner of the Apple House. He previously served on the District 2 seat on the Terre Haute City Council from 2000 to 2007. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1977 to 1994 and earned a bachelor’s degree in forensics from Indiana University in 1978.
During his time on the City Council, Cummins was known for his skepticism toward government programs and strict opposition to tax abatements.
Cummins said that separates him from his opponent in the fall.
“It will be a difficult race in November. Vicki Weger is the incumbent and is pretty well liked, but we view things differently in terms of local government,” Cummins said. “I am not a fan of government subsidies of any form. Subsidizing individuals, businesses, groups and anything like that,” he said.
“That is not the job of government. They are not competent in that. What government should do is work hard to ensure a fair field with no favors,” Cummins said. “That is the best that (government) can do.”
Weger points to her record of the past five years, saying she helped spur completion of the new county jail and supported many community developments.
Weger said she talked to people in her district, saying “they were pleased we got the jail built and it was on time and under cost and I was very pleased about that. I think the convention center has been a wonderful achievement and that makes people very proud to see that beautiful structure downtown,” Weger said.
Next, Weger said she would strive to support a public-private venture to bring a new sports complex to the community, similar to Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.
“It is a tourist attraction that brings in, I believe, in $2 billion” in economic impact to Westfield, Weger said. “Our location on the state line (with Illinois), we could have a tremendous tourist attraction if we would think about something like that here and I would work hard to get something like that here.”
“I think Ryan Cummins is a formidable candidate and I respect him and I do not take him for granted. I will really have to hit the bricks and work twice as hard and I will start tomorrow,” Weger said.
