Vigo County School Board incumbent Jackie Lower is seeking re-election in District 1.
She filed this week for her fourth elected term of office.
Others running in District 1 are Leah Myers, who previously ran for the position in 2016 , and Amy Lore, director of government relations for Project Lead The Way.
In District 3, incumbent Paul Lockhart is seeking re-election, and Stacy Killion also has filed her candidacy.
The filing deadline is noon Aug. 21.
Three seats, each for a four-year term, are up for election on Nov. 3; two are in District 1 and one is in District 3. The other District 1 incumbent is Mel Burks.
In seeking re-election, Lower said, "Well, it's very hard to walk away ... I think we're in very challenging times."
The school district, and school board, are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic; a need for new, reconstructed or renovated high school facilities; and difficult decisions about closing two or three elementary schools.
"I know the lay of the land, and I think I can bring some tradition and some history to the board. We had four brand new board members elected in 2018," Lower said. She believes the board, and district, can benefit from her experience.
Now retired, she was an educator in the Vigo County School Corp. for 35 years, spending 20 of those years as a dean at Terre Haute North Vigo High School. "Kids are my heart and Terre Haute is also my heart," she said. "This community is very important to me."
School board candidates appear on the ballot without a party designation. While school board candidates must live in their respective districts, all school board slots are elected by voters at-large, meaning voters can cast ballots in each race.
