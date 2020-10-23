Vigo County voters will choose between an incumbent and a challenger in the Nov. 3 race for county auditor.

Incumbent Democrat Jim Bramble is challenged by Republican candidate Rebecca Coleman.

The auditor is the principal financial officer in county government.

Coleman said she is running for office because she wants to serve the residents of Vigo County.

“I believe that the people of Vigo County deserve great friendly service with a smiling face and efficiency and I intend to give that to them every day,” she said.

She also said she thinks the budget for the office can be cut to save taxpayers money.

“I believe that a budget that is well over a million dollars a year can be looked at to see if things can be trimmed down,” Coleman said. “I want to make sure that the tax payers get their money’s worth.”

Bramble said he is seeking a second four-year term as auditor to follow projects through to completion.

“Among the higher profile projects are the convention center and the jail,” he said. “The healthy financial position that we have built for the county enabled the bond issues for those projects to receive AA- ratings from Standard and Poors. Consequently the bonds received very favorable interest rates for the county.”

Coleman said she thinks the office needs change.

“Things have been the same in these offices for a long time, and nobody has even had a person step up and run against them. They just get elected in by default,” she said.

Bramble said one of his priorities for the office will be long-term financial and capital improvement plan planning, which is included in the 2021 budget. Next year will be the perfect time to plan ahead five years, he said, because the county will have two new Commissioners and at least two new council persons.

As for qualifications for the office, Coleman said she will use her experience as a business owner to run the office. She said she is also a notary and will also be bringing that service with her.

As his qualifications, Bramble points to his degree in accounting, being a certified public accountant and almost 40 years of experience in governmental accounting and finance.

Regarding the most pressing issues for the office, Coleman said she intends to look out for the best interest of taxpayers in every decision that is made.

Bramble said he sees the current COVID-19 pandemic as a pressing issue for the office. Providing for the safety of staff and the public requires following safety protocols and developing systems to allow for remote services, he said.