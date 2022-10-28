This year marks the 50th anniversary of Indiana State University’s Charles Brown African American Cultural Center and ISU’s African/African American studies program.
Today, a group of ISU Black alumni called Incorporated Gathering will have a reunion celebrating those programs they fought so hard to make reality during some turbulent times for race relations in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
The group will gather at the Vigo County Historical Museum. Incorporated Gathering is an ISU Black alumni group that includes those who were active on campus during that civil rights era.
Alums, faculty and friends gather every two years to celebrate and reminisce about the experiences they had at ISU, said Crystal Reynolds, who helped organize the event and has chronicled the history of Blacks at ISU.
As those alumni get older, the reunions may be fewer and fewer, she said. “I don’t know if this will happen again.”
But what they did, and what they accomplished must not be forgotten, she said. “They’ve asked me to keep this story going … and I’ll do this with every breath I have.”
Black activism during that period included a series of student demands, a nonviolent takeover of the university’s administration building in April 1969 and a full-blown race riot on campus in spring 1970.
In spring 1969, a group of students led by South Bend junior William Powell, a group later referred to as the Magnificent Seven, took over the administrative building, shutting down the university in the process.
On April 23, 1970, a campus-wide race riot took place that would only be squelched by a major thunderstorm and use of tear gas by police, according to Reynolds’ chronicle of those events.
In the aftermath of the race riot, the Black students, through its formal voice the Black Student Union, issued its manifesto and a list of nine demands to the university.
ISU “would meet the nine demands of the students to varying degrees,” including the cultural center and the African-American studies program, Reynolds wrote.
Gary Daily, a retired ISU faculty member who was among the first to teach in the new African-American studies program, said today’s reunion is important because it gives Incorporated Gathering members an opportunity to reminisce about that era, both the good times and the bad.
Also, “They can be justly proud of the issues and questions they put forward” and the efforts they made to bring about positive changes for Black students at ISU, Daily said.
He recalls that as a white faculty member teaching in the program back in that era, many of the students would have preferred a Black instructor, but it was difficult to attract Black scholars to campus.
Chuck Norman, retired ISU sociology faculty member, also taught courses for the newly-created African-American studies program.
During that era, Black students at ISU “developed a high level of awareness about what was going on in the nation and in their lives. They had rising expectations, and so the 60s was that time when young people had an enormous amount of idealism. They weren’t asking for anything more than what they had been taught was the American dream and what America was — a place of equality.”
The Black students “weren’t really asking for anything extreme at all,” Norman said.
According to Reynolds, after the riot broke out, university and city leaders worked together to resolve issues and ensure Black people were treated better in Terre Haute, she said. It’s not just a history of Black students at ISU — it’s also part of Terre Haute history.
Those meeting this afternoon also will celebrate the fact that Black students have attended the university, formerly Indiana State Normal School, since 1870 — more than 150 years ago.
Don Turner, who was president of the Terre Haute NAACP branch from 1968 to 1974, recalled that the ISU students would seek him out for advice during that period, and he advised them to not break the law.
As far as race relations today, Turner believes “race relations are getting worse. I’d like to see a better environment for race in this country.”
He says there needs to be more dialogue between the races “rather than having so much dissension.” Turner hopes young people “work harder to keep the races together instead of separated.”
