On Thursday, Bridgett Keller received a call that her 3-year-old nonverbal, autistic son had left the Deming Early Learning Center building by himself and was found by a staff member on 19th Street.
"My whole body got numb. It was the scariest thing," said Keller, who immediately went to get her son. He no longer goes to the early learning center program, which he had attended for the past few months two days a week.
He was in a special needs early learning program.
Terre Haute police and the Indiana Department of Child Services were contacted, and DCS is investigating.
Vigo County School Corp. conducted its own investigation, according to a statement released Friday.
"The VCSC takes this matter very seriously. School administrators have been investigating this situation throughout the entirety of the day. We continue to look into how this happened — and more importantly — how it can be prevented in the future," the statement read.
"This situation is upsetting for the entire school corporation," VCSC said. "It does raise our awareness, and safety measures are being put into place to prevent anything like this from happening again. Student safety is our number one priority."
The district is looking into additional fencing around the school, door sensors and added cameras. In the meantime, it has put in place temporary measures through the end of the school year until it can put in place more permanent solutions.
School administrators and additional security were on hand Friday.
What especially concerns Keller is that her son doesn't speak and has no way to communicate, she said. "The possibilities are endless of things that could have happened. ... Every time I talk about it I feel like choking up."
The family was told the child was roaming the halls for several minutes and was outside for several minutes but officials don't know for sure how long he was outside because there was no video footage of him leaving the building.
"These kids are not being looked after at this school and something needs to be done," she posted on social media Thursday. She said her son's class had a teacher and aides.
School officials did apologize for what happened, she said.
Keller said that early on, she made Deming staff aware that her son would try to leave the building. Even during a meeting at the center before he started, he tried to exit a classroom window.
Her husband, Anthoney, shares her concerns. "I'm upset about it," he said.
The couple shared their concerns on social media.
Anthoney Keller filed a report with city police and also contacted DCS, as did the school district.
"I don't want it to happen to some other kid," he said. "It could have been a whole lot worse situation."
The district could not comment on whether any staff disciplinary action has resulted, "as it is a personnel issue," said Katie Shane, VCSC interim communications director.
