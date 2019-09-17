INBiz is the state of Indiana’s one-stop resource for registering and managing a business and ensuring it complies with state laws and regulations. From registering a business’s name to filing required paperwork, business operators need go no further than INBiz.
The INBiz team will be visiting West Central Indiana Sept. 26 and Sept. 27 to provide an in depth explanation of the INBiz portal and help business owners use it.
Business owners and resource providers also may provide feedback on the current INBiz features and discuss features they think would help streamline a business’s interactions with the state.
The free sessions are:
• 9 a.m. Sept. 26 that the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce;
• Noon Sept. 26 at the Tenzer Hub for Entrepreneurship, Greencastle;
• 9 a.m. Sept. 27 at the Clinton Public Library;
• Noon Sept. 27 at the Sullivan Civic Center.
For registration or questions, westcentralisbdc.eventrbite.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.