All three Vigo County high school bass fishing teams will compete Saturday on Mill Creek Lake in Marshall, Illinois, to see who are the best “sticks” on the water.
The inaugural bass fishing tournament is also a fundraiser to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
North Vigo will bring 10 two-person teams, West Vigo will have eight, and four teams will represent South Vigo. Each largemouth bass that weighs over one pound will count toward the team’s total weight and help determine the Vigo County Bass Fishing Champions.
Anglers from each team have been sharing links provided by St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital to collect funds. These links can be found on any of the Vigo County high school Facebook pages.
Anglers will be paired in two-person teams, along with a boat captain in each bass boat. The boat captain acts as the driver of the boat and the judge weighing fish as they are caught. Once the boat captain weighs a fish, a photo is taken and the fish is logged. The fish is then immediately released.
Hi-99 DJ Party Marty will be on hand for the event, as well as three-time Bassmaster Classic qualifier Mike Auten, whose son Ryan is a past patient of St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Auten will also act as the emcee for this inaugural event.
The public is invited to attend to support the young anglers Saturday as they battle for bragging rights as Vigo County champions, and help to fight childhood cancer by supporting St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.