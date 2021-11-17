In West Vigo, district discusses building options

About two dozen people attended a community meeting at the West Vigo middle school/high school auditorium Wednesday to learn more about the Vigo County School Corp.’s proposed high school facility projects.
Among them was Craig Enyeart, who has children attending West Vigo Middle School and Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary; his children will be affected by the decisions made. His biggest concern “is that we continue to have a school on the west side,” he said.
All three options under consideration do maintain the three high schools — North, South and West Vigo — at their current campuses. Two options call for new construction/renovation and the third calls for new schools at each campus. All would require voter approval through a referendum.
As far as the three options, Enyeart is still gathering information.
“If the buildings are structurally sound and can be renovated, I think that’s probably the most favorable. But if the buildings are not structurally sound to where renovation is possible ... then new buildings make the most sense,” Enyeart said prior to a presentation by Superintendent Rob Haworth.
Haworth’s presentation was similar to what has been presented at other community meetings — laying out the need, the options, the cost and tax impact. While addressing infrastructure is critical, he also emphasized the importance of high schools that prepare students for the 21st century workplace.
“If we don’t teach them in the environment they find in the workplace, then I think we’re failing maybe 75% of our students. The top 25% will probably do well regardless of what we do,” Haworth said.
Haworth noted that building a new middle school/high school at West Vigo would be more complicated than at North and South due to site constraints; Option 3, which calls for new facilities, would also provide the opportunity for West Vigo to re-locate to a new site.
A West Vigo project would involve the entire complex — the middle school and high school.
Haworth believes the current high school buildings interfere with the educational process. “Our teachers are having to work around the facilities, not the facilities working for them. I think something has to be done,” he said.
If the community says no to the three options being presented, he will recommend to the board that the district use existing debt service capacity to start addressing infrastructure. That will address heating and cooling, plumbing, and electrical issues, but probably won’t address classroom size or bring new technology, he said.
“If we choose not to do anything, which is a choice, my recommendation is we start using [existing debt service capacity] and we start doing it immediately. I don’t think our buildings — infrastructure wise — can last much longer,” Haworth said.
During a public question/comment portion, a former West Vigo custodian, Brad Kesler, described his views on the school’s health and safety issues. He doesn’t believe the administration is stressing enough “how bad” the school’s facility problems are. West Vigo High School “needs to be replaced,” he said.
Haworth was asked if the district would benefit from the federal infrastructure bill recently enacted. In what was originally proposed, the district would have benefited, he said. But with what was passed into law, “The answer is no.”
He also was asked if the district would benefit from a new casino. Haworth said he’s heard estimates ranging from $200,000 to $800,000 annually. Those funds could potentially be applied to debt service payments.
After the meeting, Enyeart noted West Vigo High School opened in 1960 and facilities need to meet the needs of today’s students. “For our students to do better, our schools have to match, and that’s going to cost money.” He potentially could support Options 2 or 3, he said.
He wants to know more about the buildings’ structural integrity, but he recognizes, “The schools need more than just patchwork.”
Also attending the meeting was Carol Prettyman. The options presented and the tax impact, “are scary to me” because she owns several apartment buildings in Terre Haute, she said. “I’m concerned as to how much that would add to my property tax bill.”
But Prettyman also said, “We can’t have buildings that are detrimental to peoples health.” She is still learning about the three high school facility issues, “I’m just beginning to put all of these pieces together.”
Wednesday’s meetings at West Vigo and South Vigo conclude a series of nine in-person community meetings and two virtual meetings conducted this month to gain public feedback on the three options.
The district is gathering data with the goal of making a recommendation to the school board Dec. 27. Haworth has said that if the community rallies behind one of the options, the goal would be to pursue a referendum in May.
He anticipates once the three options are narrowed to one, there will be more community meetings in December.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com
