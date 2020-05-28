More than 13,000 Hoosiers in the Wabash Valley have filed for unemployment benefits between March 21 and May 16, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
In the most recent county totals from the state, another 1,204 Hoosiers in Vigo, Clay, Sullivan, Vermillion and Parke counties filed for claims between May 9 and May 16. That brings the Wabash Valley total to 13,076 through May 16.
Vigo County added 375 people for the week ending May 9 and 398 people for the week ending May 16, pushing the county's total number to file for unemployment to 8,333 since March 21.
Clay County added 79 and 73 for the two weeks, pushing its total to 1,808 since March 21.
Another 111 people filed for unemployment in Sullivan County for the two weeks - 51 as of May 9 and 60 as of May 16 - raising that county’s total to 1,330 since March 21.
For the weeks ending May 9 and May 16, Vermillion County had 83 new people file for unemployment, while Parke County had another 85 people file for the same periods.
Vermillion County has had 857 people file for jobless benefits since March 21, while Parke County has had 748.
The county numbers lag behind U.S. Department of Labor numbers for initial claims.
Statewide, Indiana had 26,278 new initial claims for the week ending May 23, which is a decrease of 3,158 from the week ending May 16, when 29,436 new initial jobless claims were filed, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Nationally, the U.S. Department of Labor reports first-time claims for unemployment at 2.1 million for the week ending May 23, a decrease of 323,000 from the previous week. Since mid-March when the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, more than 40 million Americans have filed for unemployment insurance benefit claims.
