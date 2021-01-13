The desire for COVID-19 vaccinations is running higher in the Wabash Valley than the supply of vaccine or the appointments available to get the shots.
A few appointments remained available Wednesday afternoon for Hoosiers age 70 and older in the Wabash Valley wanting to receive the COVID-19 vaccines.
Appointments can be scheduled online at ourshot.in.gov. However, only Clay and Vermillion counties had multiple appointment times available remaining as Vigo, Sullivan, Parke and other area counties showed all appointments reserved.
Appointments for Hoosiers age 80 and older opened Jan. 8, and those age 70 and older were added Wednesday.
Locally, the earliest available appointments remaining were Tuesday, Jan. 26 in Vermillion County.
The earliest available appointments remaining in Clay County were Thursday, Jan. 28.
Vigo County had only one appointment left – an afternoon slot on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
During a Wednesday news conference, the state health department’s chief medical officer, Dr. Lindsay Weaver, said additional doses of the vaccine will be distributed to counties throughout the state as soon as doses are received.
The vaccine is distributed to counties based on population and age data, Weaver said.
Those needing assistance with registration can call 211 or one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging. A caregiver or loved one also may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.
Weaver said the website will be modified in the future to allow more than one appointment to be made during a sign-up session – such as for spouses wanting to schedule their appointments together.
So far, about 220,000 Hoosiers have received their first coronavirus shot, and 40,000 have gotten their second, according to the state’s vaccination dashboard, updated on Wednesday.
