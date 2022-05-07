Their lives have been upended by the COVID pandemic the past two years, but that didn't stop 300 students from achieving their goals and graduating from Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods College this weekend.
"I'm so grateful we're all together in a face-to-face ceremony" without masking or distancing COVID protocols, college President Dottie King told graduates during an afternoon ceremony for online and graduate students.
"I want to commend all of you for your perseverance through a challenging time," which makes the achievement especially meaningful, she said.
Both well-attended ceremonies, including one for undergraduates in the morning, were in Jeanne Knoerle Sports and Recreation Center.
Of the 300 graduates, 68 achieved a certificate; eight, an associate's degree; 143 a bachelor's degree and 81 with master's degrees. Graduates came form 30 different states and three foreign countries — Canada, China and Israel.
For the second year, commencement speakers were students selected from nominations from the student body.
In the afternoon program, Jessica Boland, a 2018 campus graduate, spoke to her peers as a master of science in nursing graduate.
"Today, I am a nurse practitioner. But first, I was a nurse," she said. During her undergraduate education, her first patient was a Sister of Providence in the long term care facility. The sister gave her a bookmark that reads, "Place yourself gently into the hands of providence. "
Boland placed it on her mirror, where it remains and has sustained her during the past few difficult years as she pursued her graduate degree while working as a nurse during the pandemic.
"I was always able to rely on the fact that I didn't have to do it all, and there was something much bigger than I that I could rely on," she said.
Boland described a period in spring 2020 when the world was thrust into a global pandemic. In April of that year, she gave birth to a premature baby, and five weeks later her husband was deployed.
During that deployment, she and her children faced four hospital admissions and Boland also was working 60 hours a week as a COVID nurse.
The Woods faculty "encouraged me, gave me grace and constantly assured me it would be alright," she said.
She was able to continue with her studies. "Once again, I was able to place myself into the hands of providence."
All of those graduating Saturday "have lives and professions that have been forever altered by the global events" of the past few years, she said.
Yet they persisted, and that dedication to their studies and professions "is commendable," Boland said.
She told graduates to reflect on the moments that challenged them – the moments they wanted to quit.
"They are the moments where you overcame, persevered and succeeded," she said. "As we embark on the incredible journey before us, place yourself gently into the hands of providence, knowing that we are prepared for the great things ahead of us."
Award winners recognized during the ceremonies included Jillian Reese, who received the Undergraduate Alumni Leadership and Service Award, while Vaida Naris received the Graduate Alumni Leadership and Service Award.
The Rockwell Medals for Academic Excellence went to Jaelyn Elizabeth Fennell in the campus ceremony and to Lydia Maril Ingram in the Woods Online ceremony.
The undergraduate student speaker was Mikayla Hudgens.
Also graduating Saturday afternoon was Kiven Bonongwe of Indianapolis, who received a master of science in nursing and is now a family nurse practitioner. Already a registered nurse, he spent three years working on the degree.
"It's been hard, working full-time and coming to school and also dealing with the pandemic," he said. "I'm going to be taking the nursing profession to a different level now."
Amanda Johnson of Rockville and Katie Martindale of Sullivan both graduated with a bachelor of science in human services, and both plan to pursue master's programs.
Johnson and Martindale, who became friends while pursuing associate degrees at Ivy Tech, eventually hope to establish their own counseling practice and help juveniles with addictions.
Johnson currently works at Cummins Behavioral Health systems in Greencastle, while Martindale works for Hickory Treatment Center in Linton.
Johnson, who has three children, said she's the first in her family to graduate with a bachelor's degree; achieving the degree she's worked so hard for "is amazing," she said.
The friends have supported each other during COVID and along their educational journey.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.