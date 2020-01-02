2019 in review: Big cold case solve highlights '19 in crime

Editor’s note: This is the final in a series recapping the big news stories of 2019 in Terre Haute and Vigo County.
Solving the 46-year-old cold case slaying of a Indiana State University student leads the highlights of 2019 in the area of crime and court actions in Vigo County.
Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen in May identified the man who killed 19-year-old Pam Milam in September 1972.
Keen’s investigation and the use of emerging DNA technologies led police to identify Jeffrey Lynn Hand, a 23-year-old delivery man who traveled the Midwest and happened to be on the ISU campus on the night Milam was abducted and killed.
Hand was not a suspect in the original investigations into Milam’s death, and he died in 1978 during a shootout with police in Kokomo.
Keen became a city police detective in 2001 and chief of detectives in 2008. When he divided the department’s cold-case files among detectives, he kept the Milam case for himself. It also was in 2008 that Keen got a partial DNA profile of a suspect from the rope used to bind Milam.
He took that evidence and the work he’d done over the years and narrowed the field of suspects, but again the investigation seemed to stall.
Eventually, further developments in DNA technology — specifically in an area called phenotype testing — along with Keen’s work with Indiana State Police and with Parabon NanoLabs allowed him to essentially backtrack Jeffrey Lynn Hand’s identity. The suspect’s samples showed a 99.9999 match of DNA to the father of Hand’s sons.
Appearing at a news conference in May in which Keen detailed his findings, Charlene Sanford, Pam Milam’s oldest sister, thanked Keen for his “persistent and meticulous” investigation. “I’m not sure we ever thought we’d be able to get here today,” she said
Record prosecutions
Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt reported record or near-record highs in criminal cases prosecuted in 2019, even though crimes reported to police have decreased.
“Our philosophy for charging cases has not changed,” Modesitt said. “And the reported rates of crime have gone down. The best explanation I can provide is that with technology and experience, the local law enforcement agencies continue to get better and better at solving crimes, and bringing prosecutable cases to our office for review.”
In 2019, Modesitt filed 27 percent more cases for violent felonies than in 2017 and 2018, which were record years in number of cases.
Drug cases filed in 2019 increased 100 percent compared to 2018, statistics show.
“These numbers are even higher than the number of drug-related cases filed in the mid 2000s, when Vigo County was still ranking as a top county in the United States for meth lab seizures,” Modesitt said.
Of the 692 drug cases filed in 2019 through late October, more than 60 percent were possession of meth and dealing meth cases. The statistics compiled for this report did not include possession of marijuana cases.
Handgun and firearm-related felonies also increased. Statistics show 23 cases filed in 2017, 35 cases filed in 2018, and 53 felony cases for firearms filed in 2019.
Burglaries continue to be the most common felony cases filed, averaging about half of the major felony cases filed each year.
Chief Keen agreed with the prosecutor’s thoughts that violent crimes were down and that more property crimes and burglaries were being solved and prosecuted.
2019 homicides
Keen also noted Terre Haute went nearly a year — from October of 2018 to September of 2019 — without a homicide.
A felony murder charge alleging homicide during a robbery was filed against Nathan Epple, 26, of Terre Haute, in the Sept. 27, 2019, beating death of Jeffrey S. Cottrell at Cottrell’s home on 14th Street.
Authorities allege Epple used a baseball bat in the attack on Cottrell, who was able to go to police to report the beating before succumbing to his injuries a few days later. Epple also faces charges including armed robbery, robbery, theft and resisting law enforcement.
In the other 2019 homicide case, a Nov. 8 shooting, police arrested Durend Martez Randall, 36, of Terre Haute, in the death of 26-year-old Evan Pershing. Police were originally called to Terre Haute Regional Hospital on a report of a shooting victim being treated and learned the suspect might still be at a home on Heritage Drive on the city’s east side.
Officers entered the home and disarmed the suspect. They also found a second shooting victim, whose wounds were not fatal. Three small children were in the home, and they were removed and returned to family members.
Randall faces charges of murder, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and resisting law enforcement.
Homicide trials
Two criminal cases from 2018 incidents that played out in the courtroom in 2019 involved the deaths of young Vigo County residents at the hands of their friends after supposed horseplay with guns during parties.
Nathan Derickson, 20, pleaded guilty to a Level 5 felony reckless homicide charge in the March 28, 2018, shooting of Garrett Sands,17, during a party at Derickson’s home on Golf Bag Lane in the Idle Creek subdivision southeast of Terre Haute.
In April, Derickson received a four-year prison sentence and six years on probation.
In December 2019, a jury convicted 21-year-old Dylan Morgan of Terre Haute of murder in the August 2018 shooting death of his friend Gage Eup, 18. Morgan also was convicted of guilty of murder, altering the scene of a death, obstruction of justice, and the misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and illegal consumption of alcohol.
In a party at Morgan’s home on Cleveland Avenue, Morgan retrieved a handgun from his bedroom and apparently had removed the magazine but left a live round in the chamber when he pointed the gun at his friend and it fired. Morgan is due for sentencing later this month.
In another homicide case, a Vigo County jury in September 2019 convicted Clarence Bell Jr. of the Sept. 12, 2018, murder of Raymond Rose whose body was found near the intersection of 18th Street and Wabash Avenue.
Bell, 49, of Terre Haute, had reportedly had several negative encounters with Rose, who was homeless, and Bell had recently accused of Rose of scratching his vintage automobile.
Firefighter charged
In an unusual case, a Terre Haute city firefighter was arrested in fall 2019 and is charged with five counts of child molestation
Rodger Plunkett, 46, of Paris, Illinois, and formerly of Terre Haute, has a Feb. 24 trial date. According to a probable cause affidavit, Plunkett performed sex acts with two minor children when they were age 7 and younger. Those children are now adults. The victims did not report the abuse until recently, authorities say.
Plunkett was suspended from the Terre Haute Fire Department following his arrest on Sept. 4.
Fire Chief Jeff Fisher soon requested termination of Plunkett for other alleged departmental transgressions, but the city’s fire merit board so far has issued only a one-year suspension without pay, saying it could look on disciplinary action again upon resolution of the criminal case.
In December, Fisher sued in an effort to have the court force the firing of Plunkett. That civil case is pending.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.