In-person, early voting underway for primaries

In-person early absentee voting at eight vote centers began Tuesday in Vigo County.

“Normally I don’t vote early,” said Ron Backfish as he exited a vote center at the Vigo County Annex with a face mask on. “They gave me a little stylist to vote with, but other than that it went well.”

Dave Ringham took off a face mask as he stepped outside after casting his ballot at the annex.

“It was easy, a piece of cake,” he said. “They give you a stylist to use, and then they clean it after you are done.”

Election officials at the annex, as well as at The Meadows, each said they could not comment on turnout for the election, nor discuss how many voters had cast a ballot. An inspector showed written instructions that any request for comment be directed to the clerk or chief deputy clerk.

A telephone message was left on Vigo County Brad Newman’s cell phone seeking comment, and calls were made Tuesday afternoon to the Vigo County Clerk’s Office seeking comment from LeAnna Moore, chief deputy.

Election officials last week announced added measures to enhance sanitation, social distancing and overall efficiency of the voting process. The county ordered more than 1,000 extra styluses for use on voting machines.

SERVPRO is providing staff for each vote center to help sanitize voting equipment, tables, chairs and clean the ballot area during voting.

The following vote centers will remain open through May 30, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Haute City Center (former Honey Creek Mall), IBEW Local Union #725, Terre Haute North Vigo High School, Terre Haute South Vigo High School, West Vigo Middle School, Vigo County Solid Waste Management, The Meadows Banquet Center,

The Vigo County Annex will also remain open through May 30, but from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on June 1 from 8 a.m. to noon.

All of the vote centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on election day, June 2.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.