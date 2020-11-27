In-person Black Friday shopping more subdued

Bargain hunters turned out in Terre Haute for Black Friday deals — as evidenced by lines here and there — but shoppers said the crowds didn’t compare to years past.
More than 65 people waited before Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened Friday morning at 5 a.m., said Matthew Wallace, store manager.
Wallace said he didn’t expect the initial rush or the nearly constant flow of shoppers in and out of his store.
“For perspective, a good Saturday for us we’ll do $30,000 in sales,” Wallace said. “But as of right now [3 p.m.] we’re at $42,000 and expect another $20,000 by the end of the day.”
Ollie’s opened it’s Terre Haute store in April just as the state started ordering closed most non-essential businesses in an effort to tamp down the spread of COVID-19.
Wallace said the store was classified essential and has exceeded all sales expectations to date. But, he added, days like Black Friday and its upcoming Ollie’s Army Night sale only help further.
“Our success to this point has been astronomical, especially given the situation we’re in” Wallace said. “And I know at first there weren’t many places to go, but it’s been all positive for us since.”
Cherish Muser had never visited Ollie’s before and came looking for Black Friday deals with her annual shopping partner Sheryl Miller-Atkinson.
The two had visited several other stores before their stop at Ollie’s, and said the crowds overall this year seem smaller and more subdued than in years past.
“We didn’t go out as early as we normally do, but even still it’s not nearly as busy as it has been,” Muser said.
“It seems a lot of people aren’t out.”
It could also be that shoppers were more judicious in their shopping this year.
Hassein Alisafaee and Shadi Charmsazi, for instance, targeted the deals they set out for and went just for those things.
As Alisafaee walked out of Best Buy with a box under each arm, Charmsazi estimated they were in and out of the store in no more than 10 minutes.
Alisafaee said he’s sure everyone wished things were as they were before COVID-19, but said he’s doing his part to wear a mask, distance and be somewhere only as long as he needs to be.
“Of course we’d all prefer not to be in this situation, where we are now,” Alisafaee said. “But it is what it is, and we understand that and follow the guidelines.”
Charmsazi said it’s still intimidating to be around large groups of other people and that the two made it a point to be in and out as quick as possible.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
