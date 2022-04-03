In-person absentee voting begins Tuesday

Monday, April 4, is the last day for Hoosiers to register to vote in the May 3 Primary election, as in-person absentee ballot voting starts Tuesday.
Hoosiers can register online at www.indianavoters.com until 11:59 p.m. today. Additionally, voters can register at their county voter registration office. In Vigo County, that office in the courthouse is open until 4 p.m. today.
Also, voters can mail in a voter registration but it must be postmarked with today's - April 4 - date, said Vada Long, co-director of the Vigo County Voter Registration Office.
To register to vote in Indiana, a voter must have a valid Indiana driver’s license or state identification card, be a U.S. citizen, be at least 18 years old by the time of the election, have lived in a precinct for at least 30 days, and not be currently imprisoned or convicted of a crime.
Young adults who are 17 are allowed to register and vote in the primary as long as they turn 18 by the general election on Nov. 8.
On Tuesday, Vigo County registered voters can cast an absentee ballot at the Vigo County Annex, 147 Oak St., during office hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and at Haute City Center, 3401 S. U.S. 41, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A sample ballot can be found on Vigo County's web site at www.vigocounty.in.gov.
Once online at the county's web site, go to the upper right corner for the menu and click on menu. Then click on county offices. Scroll down to county clerk and click on the down arrow by clerk. Then click on elections.
This will show vote centers, with time open and locations. Scroll further down and click on 2022 sample ballots. There are sample ballots for all 88 precincts in the county.
However, for a voter to determine in which precinct they live in, the voter must call the county voter registration office.
"They would have to call out office. We will look up their address and we can tell them what precinct they live in," Long said. In Vigo County, that number is 812-462-3393.
"People need to realized that in Indiana, once you are registered, unless you move or change your name, you are usually always registered. So they can check with us, because they may already be registered," Long said. "Or they can check online," she said, at the state's web site at www.indianavoters.com.
As of Friday, Vigo County had 74,249 registered voters, with 217 voter registration pending approval, Long said. That number will change after Monday.
In the May, 2020 Primary election, there were 71,377 registered voters in Vigo County.
"So we are up some a little bit more" from the 2020 Primary election, Long said.
In a look at the ballot, on the state level there are 25 Indiana Senate seats up for election and 100 House of Representative seats. Of those 53 incumbents are unchallenged, with 42 unchallenged incumbents in the House and 11 unchallenged in the Senate. However, party officials can fill ballot vacancies after the primary.
On the federal level, Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Todd Young and Democrat Thomas McDermott, who is mayor of Hammond, are uncontested in the primary.
In Vigo County, there are seven contested races, including one state contested race.
Contested county races for Republicans include the District 1 County Commissioner seat between Mark Clinkenbeard and Johnny Norton; District 3 Vigo County Council seat between Ryan Cummins and Ben Pence; District 4 County Council seat between Travis L. Norris (incumbent) and Jason Walker.
The lone contested state race is for Indiana House District 45 between Bruce Borders (incumbent) and Jeff Ellington.
Contested Democrat races include Judge of Vigo County Superior Court Division 1 between Noah Gambill, John Nichols and Jason Saunders. Incumbent Judge John Roach is not seeking re-election.
The District 1 County Council seat between Erick Beverly, Jeff Fisher and Ed Ping; District 3 County Council seat between David Hoopingarner and Vicki Weger (incumbent).
In a look across the Wabash Valley, the race for county sheriff is the race to watch. Republicans have four contested candidates in both Parke and Clay counties, while Democrats have two contested candidates in Vermillion County. There are also two contested Republican candidates for sheriff in Sullivan County.
In Vigo County, there are no contested race for sheriff in the primary. However, incumbent Democrat Sheriff John Plasse will face Republican challenger Aaron Loudermilk in the November general election.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.