One year ago, Vigo County health officials knew they faced a public health crisis, but so much remained unknown about COVID-19.
“We were facing a pandemic like we haven’t seen for 100 years,” said Joni Wise, Vigo County Health Department administrator. “There were more unknowns than knowns.”
Dr. Dorene Hojnicki, director of the Vigo County Emergency Management Agency, recalls, “Everybody was learning from each other,” pouring through research articles, talking to other communities, looking for information from [the] CDC and studying the Johns Hopkins coronavirus website.
“We were trying to get a picture of what could we be experiencing, and then trying to prepare for it,” Hojnicki said.
Early on, EMA’s primary role related to logistics and finding PPE [Personal Protective Equipment] “for just about everybody,” Hojnicki said, including law enforcement, fire, EMS and long-term care. “It was a challenge,” she said, working with the state, private vendors and even other countries, to secure what was then a scarce commodity.
One year later, the pandemic had claimed 238 Vigo County lives, with 11,757 residents having tested positive, according to state data.
The county health department, in collaboration with community partners, led the response to the highly contagious, and potentially deadly virus that has claimed more than 530,000 lives nationwide — and 2.6 million worldwide.
Reflecting on the past year, Wise describes a four-pronged response to the pandemic: collaboration, contact tracing, education and vaccination.
It’s been a daunting task, and to add to concerns, public health in Indiana is underfunded and understaffed, ranking near the bottom nationally. Eventually, the local health department benefited from federal assistance and has spent $719,937 from CARES Act funding as part of its pandemic response.
Even before the first confirmed case in March 2020, Union Hospital conducted a meeting March 3 with community partners to prepare for the pandemic. “One ‘known’ was that we could commit to disseminating accurate, timely information to community partners and the public,” Wise said.
The result was the Joint Information Committee, involving about 30 people from various sectors including hospitals, local government, colleges, schools, emergency medical services, emergency response agencies and the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
The group continues to meet every Wednesday by phone for weekly briefings and to coordinate efforts.
In early March 2020, the health department hosted a news conference with JIC members to assure residents of the department’s and partners’ readiness. “We want to keep people in the know,” said Roni Elder, department spokeswoman, at that time.
According to Hojnicki, “The community really came together, from our first responders, our healthcare providers, our health department, all the first response community.” They had a common goal. “What do we need to do to get on the other side of this?”
The challenges have been many, including inconsistency of guidance from the Indiana Department of Health, which sometimes changed on the same day, Wise said.
“Every challenge that came before us, I would feel anxious about whether we’d be able to address it and in a way that protected our community,” Wise said. “And everything that came along, we’ve been able to do just that. And it makes me feel prideful for the health department to know we did this.”
Among those challenges was contact tracing, which at its peak for the department involved about 25 to 30 contact tracers, some hired on a contractual basis and reimbursed through CARES Act funds and others from within the department, including nursing and environmental health staff. Contact tracing became a 24/7 operation.
Another major challenge was establishing COVID testing sites last fall, which the health department was able to do working with Union and Regional hospitals; funding was through the state Department of Health.
Organizing the vaccination clinic, first at the county annex and now at the former Sears Automotive site, “was a huge undertaking,” Wise said. The Sears clinic has involved collaboration with Vigo County EMA, clinical instructors and students from area colleges; retired and current nurses and physicians, Emergency Medical Services, volunteers and others.
It has worked well and efficiently, vaccinating 240 individuals each day — 1,200 per week.
According to Dr. Darren Brucken, Vigo County health commissioner, the pandemic pushed the health department “to come together as a team and rise to the top of this challenge and perform at our highest level, which is what we expect of ourselves.”
He’s proud of that effort. “We’ve done everything we’ve been asked to do and then some,” Brucken said. “We’ve continued to be a state leader as well with people looking to us for some of our ideas we’ve been able to implement.”
Those who work in public health “don’t want to be in the headlines ... we want to just do our job. Nobody is seeking any recognition. We want to do the best job we can as public servants,” he said.
Proposed legislation
Wise also addressed misconceptions. “Throughout this entire response we haven’t cited, or fined or closed any business in Terre Haute,” she said. “There is a perception out there we closed all these places and we cited them.”
She believes similar misconceptions in other communities have fueled some of the bills now before the state Legislature.
• Under Senate Bill 407, a state of emergency covering at least 10 counties could not last more than 60 days unless the General Assembly approves an extension.
• Senate Bill 5 would allow any citizen subject to a health department order to appeal their case to the relevant local legislative body.
Some of the legislative proposals go beyond the pandemic and address other aspects of health department enforcement. In those cases, local elected officials would have the ability to override public health decisions.
In public health, “We are nonpolitical so that we don’t have politics dictating our work,” Wise said. “We work in an enforcement capacity, but we try to work through education even when it’s non-COVID. We try to educate and correct versus fine and close.”
Some suggest health officials may be power hungry. “Power hungry for what? I’d love for someone to walk in our shoes for the last year and see that’s not so. We’d love nothing more than for things to return to somewhat normal and focus on those core essential responsibilities that we do,” she said.
Brucken echoed those comments.
“You’re not going to find a public health servant out there anywhere who would support” such legislation, he said. Putting public health decisions in the hands of elected officials could cause delays that could cost lives.
“To put this in the hands of somebody who would be exposed to public and political pressures from outside parties and driven by an economic factor is a recipe for disaster,” Brucken said. “I don’t understand how somebody can support this as a logical line of thinking.”
But if such legislation should pass, “Our only hope is that our really good relationship” with local elected officials stands firm, he said, and local policies and protocols would enable quick response to public health threats.
Not smooth sailing
Responding to the pandemic “has not been smooth sailing by any stretch,” Brucken said.
The greatest frustration has been “divisiveness within the community on certain things, like mitigation strategies and people bucking the system to not mask and do things we encouraged them not to do and instructed them not to do,” he said.
“That goes all the way to the federal government level of misrepresenting things from a political standpoint and personal right standpoint,” Brucken said. “We were allowed to lose sight of the fact this is a public health crisis and not a political agenda.”
That led to “a lot of unneeded suffering, unneeded morbidity and unneeded mortality. People died from it as a result and that’s horribly frustrating,” he said.
The tragedy of the past year can’t be understated, with serious illness, death, job loss and business closings. “Hopefully this is the only time any of us endure a pandemic,” Brucken said. “Clearly, none of us will forget it.”
It’s been a roller coaster of emotions, plunging many to periods of sadness and despair.
But now, with mass vaccinations underway and falling COVID cases, “We’re invigorated and looking toward the future,” he said.
The health department is prepared to ramp up that vaccination effort, limited only by the allotment it receives from the state.
The health department currently receives 1,200 doses per week; if that allotment should increase, it has the capacity to vaccinate as many as 5,000 per week, Wise said.
Meanwhile, Union Health/Landsbaum Center is administering between 520 to 580 vaccinations per day, said Mandi Scott, Union Health spokeswoman.
Since Jan. 12, the local health department has administered about 9,000 vaccinations, while the Union Health/Landsbaum site has given 22,073 COVID-19 vaccinations since mid-December. [The sites operate independently and receive vaccine from the Indiana Department of Health. Both serve qualifying Indiana residents].
Those most vulnerable are getting vaccinated. Spring is near. Events that had to be canceled last year are starting to take place again, with mitigation protocols still in place.
“It’s encouraging right now,” Brucken said. “It feels like everyone is kind of getting their mojo back a little bit about hey, there is some light at the end of the tunnel.”
But the pandemic isn’t over, he cautions. “Stay smart for sure and don’t think this is over just yet. We have to stay masked. We have to stay distanced. We have to continue to mitigate while we get everybody vaccinated and keep an eye toward what is out there because variants are very real and they are creeping across the country. People have to be mindful of it.”
“So just stay smart. Stay diligent.”
