In light of COVID-19, colleges moving online

Amid growing concerns about COVID-19, Indiana State University is joining other Hoosier public universities in suspending face-to-face classes and starting online-only instruction, effective Monday.
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and Ivy Tech Community College have announced similar changes.
As of Thursday, there were no known cases of COVID-19 in Vigo County or at any of the local colleges.
On ISU’s campus, several students, including Crawfordsville freshman Tayla Haas, believe people may be over-reacting to coronavirus. “I think people are freaking out a little too much,” said the elementary education major as she walked across Dede Plaza.
“I think it’s going to be really difficult for some people. A lot of classes are so hands-on, there is no way they can do everything online,” she said. She takes a dance class and doesn’t know how that will done virtually.
Since there are no known cases at ISU, or in Terre Haute, “It’s hard to think canceling next week will be that beneficial,” she said. She does understand moving online after spring break [which is March 23-27] because everyone who has been traveling will be returning.
Her own family had planned a cruise to Mexico. “Who knows if that’s going to be happening,” she said.
Kaitlyn Crane, a Rosedale freshman, also believes “a lot of people are blowing it out of proportion.” She pointed to the high numbers of people who die from the flu.
Online instruction “will be more difficult for me because I don’t have internet at home … I live in the middle of nowhere. We just use data off our phones,” she said.
On Thursday, colleges made the following announcements:
Indiana State
Effective Monday, ISU will move to online-only instruction. Spring break is March 23-27, and that will be followed by two more weeks of online-only instruction.
Resident students are “strongly encouraged to return home” Saturday and not return to campus until April 12, “at the earliest.” Students with no housing options will be able to remain on campus.
Campus offices and services will remain open. University officials, however, are encouraging students to do their online-only instruction away from campus because health experts say social distancing reduces the likelihood of spreading the virus.
Employees are expected to report for work unless on sick or vacation leave.
On-campus university and student events are canceled, with rare exceptions.
“We need to do our part to help contain the virus,” ISU president Deborah Curtis stated, “We understand this will create difficulties for many people, but the Sycamores are a family and we’ll work through this together.”
Rose-Hulman
Rose-Hulman is suspending in-person instruction effective today; spring break, originally scheduled April 11-19, is moved up and starts today, extending through March 22. Most on-campus events will be canceled.
Classes will be online from March 23 through April 19, at a minimum.
The change in spring break schedule will allow faculty, administrators and support staff to continue preparations for elearning.
“We will continue to assess the situation daily and provide updates on when in-person instruction will resume, as the situation becomes clearer. All athletic events have also been suspended during this time,” Rose-Hulman President Rob Coons wrote in a letter to campus.
All classrooms, labs and learning facilities [such as the Branam Innovation Center/Kremer Innovation Center], as well as the Logan Library, will be closed to students during this time. Residence halls and the Mussallem Union will remain open. Dining services will continue.
Faculty will identify courses that cannot be taught remotely and will put plans in place to respond to those situations.
The campus will not be closed during this period, including spring break. Campus offices and services will remain open.
Employees, except those on sick, vacation or FMLA leave, are expected to report to work as normal.
Ivy Tech
Ivy Tech Community College statewide, including Terre Haute, currently on spring break, is delaying startup of classes until March 23, when the college will move to delivering all courses virtually through April 5, initially.
“The college will monitor and adjust this timeline as more is learned about COVID-19 nationwide and in the state,” according to an Ivy Tech news release.
Ivy Tech locations will remain open to provide student and business office assistance, including the ability for students to meet with advisors, admissions and financial aid, use computers, and access to faculty as needed.
Accommodations will be made for labs, clinicals and some technology courses to meet in groups of 10 or less as needed if social distancing can be assured.
“At this time, given the escalating cases in Indiana and across the country, we believe that offering our courses virtually is now the most viable alternative,” said Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann. Ivy Tech currently offers nearly half of its courses online.
The Woods
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College says it is monitoring COVID-19 developments and participated in a conference call with Independent Colleges of Indiana as well as 30 other private schools in Indiana.
“With our limited international population, small class sizes and no public transportation, we are at low risk and are choosing to remain open. Remember that there are no reported cases of COVID-19 in Vigo County,” Dottie King stated Thursday.
The college is limiting large gatherings and outside guests and has a COVID-19 task force.
