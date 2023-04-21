As the parent of a child with autism, Jessica Probst knows first-hand what qualities she looks for in educators who work with her son, now a middle school student.
Great communication is key, she said, as well as compassion for special education students and an understanding that each child is different.
Her first-hand experiences prompted her to pursue a transition to teaching program to become a special education teacher; she completed a master’s program at Indiana State University and passed her licensure exams in February.
While currently a long-term substitute in a functional classroom at West Vigo Middle School, she is in the process of becoming a regular contract teacher.
“I saw the need,” she said of her career decision.
While special education has its challenges, Probst finds it rewarding. She described one student who would come to class and each day, slouch in a beanbag chair and cry for 30 minutes to an hour. Now, he’s much more confident and participates in different activities.
The reward for her is “seeing them reach those milestones and their smiles,” she said.
A nationwide problem
Last fall, a statewide survey looking at the teacher shortage in Indiana indicated that among those districts responding, 80% had shortages in special education.
The number of working special education teachers in Indiana declined around 4% from 2014 to 2021, while the number of students in special education grew 12%, according to data reported last spring.
Nationwide, in 2019, 44 states reported special education teacher shortages to the federal government, according to an April 2022 NPR report. For the 2021-22 school year that number jumped to 48.
Several factors could contribute to that shortage, according to those in the field.
Susan Cobb, executive director of Covered Bridge Special Education District in Terre Haute, said special education has added responsibilities for which teachers don’t receive additional compensation.
They must complete IEPs (Individual Education Plans). A special education teacher has a caseload of students and must monitor progress to ensure students make adequate progress on IEP goals.
They also conduct an annual case review meeting where progress is discussed and goals for the next year are outlined. That teacher also handles any case conferences for the student based on need (behavior or grade concerns) throughout the school year.
All of these tasks are in addition to their teaching assignment, yet there is no additional pay, Cobb said. Many times, special education teachers will move to a general education classroom or assignment after a few years.
The added work required of a special education teacher “can lead to burnout,” Cobb said.
The teacher also must understand each child’s specific disability. Students require unique accommodations or modifications that are above and beyond a typical peer.
“It sometimes requires a lot of trial and error to find exactly what works for each student. We all know that just because it works for one student doesn’t mean it will work for another,” Cobb said.
Another factor is the physical demand it takes on a teacher or paraprofessional to assist a student with special needs.
This could be due to the limitations of the physical body of the student. Some may need assistance with toileting, feeding, tube feeds, lifting and transferring, monitoring diabetes, administering emergency medicine, etc.
“It can be difficult to get people willing to be trained to assist a student medically or physically. This component of the job makes people very nervous,” Cobb said. “All individuals are trained in these situations by staff such as occupational or physical therapists and school nurses. It can still be daunting for some adults.”
In a related matter, she noted that for paraprofessionals or education assistants, pay is a factor; in Vigo County, an education assistant starts at $12.25 an hour.
In South Vermillion School Corp., an education assistant for a behavioral student/functional classroom, or an aide who works solely with an individual student because that student’s needs are so great, makes $16.52 per hour. A regular special education aide is paid $15 an hour.
Covered Bridge is a cooperative that serves both Vigo and South Vermillion school districts.
“If we could pay (paraprofessionals) more, I believe we could keep them. South Vermillion Community School Corp. is paying their paraprofessionals more and I believe they have seen success in terms of retention,” Cobb said.
Another teacher’s perspective
Deniese Herring has been a special education teacher for 26 years, 25 of those at West Vigo Middle School in Vigo County.
“I love the kids. I can’t really see myself doing something different,” she said. Her students work on things that are hard for them, but they are motivated to keep coming each day — and that motivates her.
But she acknowledges, “Teaching special education is hard. And it’s exhausting at times.” It took her many years to realize that “at some point, you have to leave it at the door.”
The challenges include behavioral issues as well as time-consuming IEP paperwork, which is on top of lesson planning, conducting conferences and teaching classes.
IEP’s can take hours to write “if you do it right,” and every special education student must have one. According to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), parents should receive IEP progress reports at least as often as students without IEPs receive report cards.
Also, every child has at least one case conference per year, and it can last from 30 minutes to two to three hours, depending on the child’s needs, Herring said.
She believes that in the post-COVID era, many students returning to school faced social/emotional challenges, including anxiety.
Special education teachers must have time management skills and be able to multi-task. They frequently have to make adjustments; if something doesn’t work, they have to try something else, she said.
“You have to be able to adapt and be that shoulder for them if they need to cry,” Herring said. On April 13, one student was crying on her shoulder because there had been an active shooter drill and he didn’t want to go outside.
Yet, the rewards are there — when a former student sends a note to Herring about something years ago that seemed small at the time, but made a huge difference for that student.
Also, when a child has difficulty adjusting to change, yet eventually thrives in their new environment — those are the milestones that keep Herring in her special education classroom.
State programs assisting
This special education teacher shortage is statewide and nationwide, said Cobb, a member of several professional associations.
Indiana has taken steps to address it.
She believes that what the state of Indiana has implemented with the ISEAL (Indiana Special Education Assisted Licensure) and the ASSET (Aspiring Statewide Special Education Teacher) programs “have helped tremendously.”
ISEAL streamlines the required coursework for teachers to earn full special education licensure.
ASSET is an approved alternative licensure program through the Indiana Department of Education and Indiana State Board of Education. It is for currently licensed Indiana educators to be able to add a special education teaching credential.
Probst will be pursuing an “intense intervention” license through the ASSET program, which is sponsored by the Indiana Council of Administrators of Special Education.
These programs allow individuals to get licensed while they teach and provide the support necessary financially and mentally to help them be successful, Cobb said.
Since Indiana’s new alternative special education license became available last July 1, Indiana has issued a total of 1,227 alternative special ed licenses, according to Courtney Bearsch, director of communications with the Indiana Department of Education.
The ISEAL program “went live” Nov. 17, 2021, and as of mid-April, “We have 762 participants in the ISEAL program from over 200 local educational agencies, Bearsch said.
In addition, Indiana launched the nation’s first federally-registered apprenticeship in special education last fall. Using a Grow Your Own Model, students will begin a pathway toward becoming a special education teacher while in high school.
Students will graduate from college a year early with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a concentration in special education from Ball State University, Bearsch said.
