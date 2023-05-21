"This is what humanity looks like," said Team of Mercy's Executive Director Christina Crist on Saturday morning, as she took in the sprawling crowd before her just before the organization's 10th annual Surviving the Color 5K run.
More than 1,000 participated in the event which raises suicide awareness. After heading down Ohio Street for a few blocks, participants circled a couple of loops around Deming Park.
Along the way, they were doused with copious amounts of dyed powder that turned everyone into a singular rainbow coalition.
"What Team of Mercy is doing is absolutely incredible," said Democratic mayoral candidate Brandon Sakbun, one of the speakers who addressed the crowd. "One of the biggest hurdles we face in society is ending the stigma around mental health and suicide."
He added, "Understanding and fully grasping that problem starts with community events like this that start the conversation."
Mayor Duke Bennett and State Senator Jon Ford also spoke. Bennett noted that on the Friday before the 5K, 911 locally received three calls for people who were suicidal. Crist said that Vigo County saw 19 suicides in 2022.
Also speaking was Mike Frey, who lost his 18-year-old son Cade in November of 2020. He and his team all wore Kindness for Cade T-shirts; this was the third 5K they were participating in.
"I found him a few minutes after he — he was still alive when I found him," Frey recalled. Cade was rushed to Regional Hospital, where he lingered for three days before dying.
Frey expresses pride that Cade was an organ donor.
"He saved many lives being an organ donor, so something great came out of something tragic," he said.
Cade gave no indication that he was considering suicide before he did, Frey said.
"He was very upbeat," he said. "He was the center of attention. He was always wanted everybody to laugh and smile. No one would have ever thought this with him."
Frey noted that the outgoing demeanor masking an inner torment is a recurring theme in suicides.
"A lot of times when you hear about someone who attempted suicide or completed suicide, all their friends talk about how upbeat they were, that they never saw it coming," he said. "They take a drastic step to deal with a bad day.
"They want to stop their pain but they need to realize that tomorrow's another day and it can be better if they just hold out one more day or talk to someone," added Frey, who himself has battled depression and suicidal ideation for 30 years.
Since Cade's death, Frey has been active with Team of Mercy, talking to others who have gone through similar experiences, and speaking to school groups about suicide prevention, warning signs and organ donation.
After a release of butterflies symbolizing giving life back into the universe, the 5K began.
Circling Deming Park, one saw about 150 signs reading, "In Loving Memory" and featuring the photo of someone who had taken their life. Families would pose around signs remembering their loved ones.
Connie Hein was spending her birthday by taking her fifth walk in memory of her son Teddy LeClercq, who hanged himself in the basement of his home at age 28 in 2012. She had not been aware of the Surviving the Color 5K before that.
"He left his mama heartbroken," she said, adding that he had been a star on the West Vigo High School baseball team.
"His baseball number was 34, so that's a special number for me," Hein said. "The year before last, when I picked up my packet, my number was 34, so that was awesome."
Hein said she appreciated the walks, despite the conflicting array of emotions they inspire.
"It means so much to me — it's bittersweet," she said. "It makes me want to cry but then I'm happy. It's sad to see all the people that it's affected and to see all the signs. But it brings joy to my heart. It's very therapeutic."
For others, their loss was too recent, their emotions too raw to express.
Adrian Williams, who works for a faith-based recovery program, had just that morning heard about the event, and came to walk for someone named Wade. He choked up when asked about Wade.
"It's actually fresh," he said. "It's a recent person that we loved dearly."
Cat Airhart, representing Wabash Valley Goodwill, crossed the finish line with Demon, a three-legged husky named after Gene Simmons after walking for Trevor.
"Trevor is my nephew," she said, struggling to continue. "I can't — he was young, too young."
She added, "Team of Mercy is amazing to be so supportive of the survivors and the family is left behind. Suicide is something that is not talked about enough."
Airhart concluded, "Team of Mercy brings a light to it and to celebrate that life does go on and there is hope for people considering suicide. They're not alone and that's very important."
At the finish line, a guy with a leaf blower was attempting to blow the dyed powder off Hanah Sparenberg and Meko Chamberlin to little avail.
"I think they've got the soap over there for a reason," said Chamberlin, referring to a mountain of foam provided by Foam Homies.
Sparenberg and Chamberlin lost one of their best friends, Quenton, a year ago.
"We used to walk in memory of a friend's dad, but now we're running for Q this year," Chamberlin said. "It's still pretty fresh."
Sparenberg said she's been able to muddle through the losses thanks to those around her.
"It's definitely a lot of grieving, but we have a really good friend group and support system," she said. "We all really help each other through that time."
She added that Surviving the Color can be a cathartic experience.
"It's a great event — it really brings people together during such a hard time to go through," Sparenberg said. "It shows the positivity of people supporting each other."
