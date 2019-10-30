Improving the Valley's access to healthcare

The Wabash Valley Health Center on Wednesday broke ground on its major renovation and expansion of its facility at 1436 Locust Street in Terre Haute.
The work involves a 3,700 square foot expansion, along with major interior and exterior enhancements.
Charles Welker, chief executive officer, said the project, above all else, is about improving access to quality healthcare.
“For us, it’s been all about access,” Welker said. “This project expands our ability to create access to quality and affordable healthcare. And that’s really our focus for this project.”
Highlights of the renovation and expansion include:
• The main entrance will move to the north side with patient parking being conveniently located just north of the new entrance.
• The relocated entrance and parking will increase accessible parking as well as overall safety.
• Improved ease of access from the parking lot to the main entrance, as well as access into and out of the building.
• Expanded waiting room capacity.
• Improved patient privacy throughout the clinic.
• Addition of 10 medical exam rooms.
• Additional external signage to improve visibility.
• Adding of a denture lab.
• Addition of a fire sprinkler system throughout the building.
Welker said the project should be near completion by December 2020.
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said it can’t be overstated how important a role the clinic plays in helping people.
“What you all do to better the quality of life for the people of our community is tremendous,” Bennett told the crowd. “Every time they’re able to see a doctor, dentist and come in here and giving them that place to go to get something taken care of is unbelievable.”
Originally St. Ann Medical Clinic, the center was founded in 1997, providing services one afternoon a week. Over time, services were gradually expanded based upon patient needs combined with the availability of fiscal support, equipment and volunteers.
The facility became incorporated as Wabash Valley Health Center in July 28, 2011. The health center was approved as a 501(c) (3) on June 19, 2012. The clinic continued to operate as a ministry of the Sisters of Providence until early 2015.
The Wabash Valley Health Center received a New Access Point Federal grant on October 30, 2013. This began the transition from operating for more than 16 years as a free clinic to functioning as a Federally Qualified Health Center.
Before receipt of the federal grant, the clinic served only those uninsured between the ages of 18 and 64. It now serves all ages and accepts most insurance, including Medicaid and Medicare. A sliding fee scale discount is available for those that qualify.
The discount applied depends on the number of people who live in the home and the amount of income. Household income has to be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level to be considered.
Over the past 5 years, the center has made $465,000 in improvements. Those investments include adding five medical exam rooms in 2014; a 2016 renovation of the existing dental clinic; and in 2017, a relocation and renovation of behavioral health services and expansion of the dental clinic. The center now has six dental clinic rooms.
For more on the Wabash Valley Health Center, visit www.wvhc.org.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
